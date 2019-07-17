|
Bruce Albert Meehan, of Hull, Mass., age 70, died peacefully in his sleep in Weymouth on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after complications with his heart. He was born on December 30, 1948 in Weymouth, to Melvin And Ruth Meehan (both deceased). He had three brothers, Mel, Robert, and Dennis. He grew up in Braintree and joined the Navy in 1968 for two years with an honorable discharge. It was at that time he met and married the love of his life Rosemary (deceased). He was the devoted father of two sons Mark (deceased) and Bruce. He worked as a Chief Operator for the towns of Weymouth, Hingham, and Cohassett, Mass. He loved dogs, sports,casinos and spending time with his family especially Mark who battled Cystic Fibrosis for 27 years. He was a kind, generous , loving man. He is survived by his son Bruce Joseph Brennan and his husband Mark Daniel Brennan, his brothers Mel, Robert, and Dennis. His nieces and nephews and many friends and co-workers. He will be cremated and a graveside service will be held sometime at the end of August at Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree, Mass. In lieu of flowers please donate to the CF foundation.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 17 to July 18, 2019