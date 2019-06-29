|
Bruce A. Pinel Sr., a lifelong resident of Hingham, passed away June 26, 2019, at his home, at the age of 83, after battling prolonged health problems. The son of Arthur F. and G. Rosalind Pinel of Hingham, he is survived by his son, Bruce Pinel Jr. and his family; and daughter, Susan Goldstein and her husband Peter and their family; and brother, Roger Pinel and his wife Julie and their family. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces. He proudly served for 16 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve, enlisting while still a student at Hingham High School. He was a Seebee Construction Mechanic with NMCB12 and was a Vietnam veteran. He was the supervisor at Hewitt's Cove Marina at the Hingham Shipyard for many years and retired from the South Shore Country Club as the go-to person for repairs. Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to a . At family's request, all services will be private. For additional information and the online guest book, please refer to our web site at www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019