Bruce C. Marden, 79, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Hingham, MA. He is survived by his children, Gwyn (Marden) Brittigan and husband Eric of Annapolis, MD; Craig Marden and wife Sandy Kelly of Shutesbury, MA.; and Carey (Marden) Shaulus and husband Thom of North Berwick, ME. Bruce also leaves his brothers Jay Lewis Marden and his wife Dorothy (Dotty) of New Boston, NH and Lee Bradford Marden and wife Terry of Concord, NH, six granddaughters, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was the son of Wallace R. Marden and Marjorie (Maclary) Marden of Hingham, MA. Bruce was predeceased by his long-time companion Elizabeth Collins (OLeary). Bruce grew up in Hingham and Hanover, graduated from Thayer Academy in 1958, and received his degree in Hotel Restaurant Management from UNH in 1963. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force including a tour of duty in Vietnam. He worked as a club manager and in the hospitality industry for his entire career. He was a past president of the New England Club Managers Association. He was an active Mason for 51 years attending meetings at the Old Colony Lodge. He loved the ocean, his black cats, and enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 15th at 10AM at the Hingham Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Old Colony Lodge Attention Secretary 85 Central Street Hingham, MA 02043-2516 Please indicate "Scholarship Fund" on the MEMO line or to the Hull Seaside Animal Rescue https://www.hsar.org For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 12, 2019