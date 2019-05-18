Home

Quealy & Son Funeral Home
Bruce G. Grindall Obituary
Bruce G. Grindall of South Weymouth, died May 12, 2019, at age 71. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Grindall of South Weymouth; his sister, Karen Waller, her husband Steven of Natick; sister-in-law, Marsha Begley and her husband David of South Weymouth; nephews, Joshua Taufman of Natick, Jonathan Taufman and his wife Vanessa Cortesi of Bellingham, David Begley, his wife Linda, their children Emily, David and Ashley, all of Norwell, Steven Begley and his wife Geraldine Lor of Manhattan; and niece, Maureen Sweeney and her husband Patrick, their children Conor and Miles, all of South Weymouth. Bruce was a retired service writer for Handy Dodge, Westminster Dodge and Herb Chambers Ford. He enjoyed golf, reading, working around the house and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Arrangement by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bruce's memory to South Shore Health Foundation, Attn. Hospice of the South Shore, 55 Fogg Rd., South Weymouth, MA 02190. His family is forever grateful for the care they provided. Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019
