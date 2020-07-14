1/
Bruce W. Beveridge
Bruce Walker Beveridge, of Weymouth, formerly of Boston and Scituate, passed away on July 5, 2020 after a brief illness, he was 55. Walker, grew up in the Sand Hills section of Scituate and was a graduate of SHS Class of 82. He enjoyed spending time, sharing stories and catching-up with friends and family. He was famous for bringing the "fun" to family gatherings and truly cherished shared times with those he loved. Walker will be dearly missed. Devoted husband of Maureen (Ryan) Beveridge with whom he shared 26 years of marriage. Loving and proud father of Shannon, Cullen and Colleen. Walker, the fun Uncle, is survived by his niece, many nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Muriel (LeClair) Beveridge and his brother, Richard W. "Web" Beveridge. Services and a celebration of Walkers life will be private.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 14, 2020.
