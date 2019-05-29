|
Bruno J. Ghilardi, age 93, of Norwell, passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence M. (Connors). Loving father of Ron and his wife Betty Ann of Norwell, James and his wife Doris of Plympton, and Thomas of Halifax. Grandfather of David, Elizabeth, Joanna, Matthew, Marc, and Jeffrey. Great-grandfather of Henry, Owen, Charles, Brianna, Avery, and Brook. Mr. Ghilardi worked for the Local 29, Boilermakers and always enjoyed his bowling leagues. After retiring, he took up golf. He was a WWII veteran, US Army, receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. A Jack of all trades, Bruno was very handy around the house. His true pride was his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, May 31, from 10 -11 a.m. in St. Helen's Church, 383 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Norwell, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral Mass. Interment Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to honor Bruno to Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, Ma. 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.659.2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019