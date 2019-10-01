The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Burton Vallan Obituary
Burton Vallan, of Davenport, Fla., formerly of Randolph, died September 26, 2019. Burton was a longtime employee of Nepco meat provisions in Boston, Shaws in Randolph, and lastly Marriott hotels in Florida. He enjoyed landscaping, nature, the ocean, travelling to Maine, classical music, and always enjoyed organizing things. He was also in the Army Reserves. Burton will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Newell). Loving father of Kenneth Vallan and his partner, Al Donnelly, of Attleboro, Scott Vallan and his wife, Cathy, of Weymouth, and Stephen Vallan of Rhode Island. Brother-in-law of Jerry Newell of Franklin. Grandfather of Amber and Heather Vallan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019
