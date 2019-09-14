|
C. Joyce (Timberlake) MacDonald, age 81, of Kingston, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Boston, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Gale and Mae (Timberlake) Timberlake. She was raised in Buffalo, New York and moved to Quincy as a teenager, graduating from Quincy High School, Class of 1956. She had lived in Kingston for seventeen years, previously in Quincy for most of her life. She had been employed as a secretary for eight years at Boston Medical Center. Earlier, Joyce had worked several years as a teacher's aide for Quincy Public Schools. Joyce was a woman of faith and was a longtime active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy, where she enjoyed many friendships. She was a member of the church choir and the Friendship Circle. Over the years, she had participated and volunteered in various church programs. Most of all, Joyce was dedicated to her family and her cherished grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially during the holidays and the Christmas season. Beloved wife for sixty-one years of Robert E. MacDonald. Devoted mother of Kimberly A. Jones of Kingston and her late husband Ronald, Linn C. Casey and her husband Kevin of Braintree, Kurt J. MacDonald and his wife Jeannette of Hull. Loving grandmother of Caitlinn, Colleen, Caroline and Sean Casey, Robert, Ian, Kristen and Trevor MacDonald. Joyce was the last of nine siblings and was the dear sister of Rebecca Peterson of Weymouth and was predeceased by Evelyn, Lois, Janet, Patricia, Jerry, Brian and Joel Timberlake. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, Tuesday, September 17, at 10 o'clock. Reverend John W. Culp, Pastor, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Monday 4-8 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church Mission Committee, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019