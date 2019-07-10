|
C. Ruth Wooster, 82, of Duxbury, passed from this life fully into God's presence Saturday July 6, 2019. She spent her life pursuing a closer relationship with Jesus and is now worshipping perfectly the God of all love, mercy and grace. Born Carole Ruth Hollett on March 22, 1937 in Saugus, Mass., she was the second daughter of Ronald and Madeline Hollett who also had 4 sons. In 1955, she married Tyler S. Wooster, a pastor, and they enjoyed 64 years together. Together they served Nazarene churches in Leeds, Maine, Wareham, Mass., New Haven, Conn., Valley Stream, N.Y., Duxbury, Mass. and Dennis, Mass. Ruth served as a trustee of Eastern Nazarene College and was active in various roles on the New England District of the Church of the Nazarene. She was a woman of faith, prayer and action whose home was always open to visitors and whose presence always brought joy and wisdom. Ruth entered the business world after her youngest completed elementary school. She worked at PlayTimber and R.S. Means in Duxbury, moving quickly up the ranks from receptionist to VP of Finance and HR. Ruth is survived by her husband, Rev. Tyler S. Wooster, her 4 children, Revs. David and Lora Wooster, Rev. Judi and Andrew Sifferd, Carole and Mark Piesco, and Dr. Timothy and Elizabeth Wooster; her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her celebration of life and faith service is on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Church of the Nazarene, 136 Summer St., Duxbury, MA. A reception will follow that service. In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested donations be made to support the Hollett-Wooster Scholarship at Eastern Nazarene College, 23 East Elm Ave., Quincy, MA 02170 or online at https://bit.ly/2LcyYWl For online condolences please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019