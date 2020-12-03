Camille Lorraine (DiMauro) McDermott, died Nov. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Her family will recall her gift for laughter, and her love for Sunday dinners, walks through Boston, and days spent at the beach. Above all, she adored her children, grandchildren, and her husband Tom McDermott, who died in May. When she was a child growing up in Dorchester, Mrs. McDermotts younger brother Vincent called her "Rainey", which led to her being known by her middle name Lorraine throughout her life. A leap year baby born on February 29, 1940, Lorraine DiMauro was the first-born child of Sarah Cannizzaro and Anthony DiMauro. She graduated from Monsignor Ryan Memorial (M.R.M.) High School in 1957. A people person who loved making connections, she always remained close to her high school friends. Later she was the organizer of many class reunions. After high school she attended the Chandler School for Women in Boston, where she took secretarial and business classes. During a decades-long career in healthcare, she worked for Tobey Hospital in Wareham and the New England Medical Center in Boston. She met Thomas Francis McDermott at a dance at the Lenox Hotel in Boston. The couple married at St. Marks Church in Dorchester October 12, 1964. She was known for leaning in to volunteer for a myriad of events to benefit her childrens schools, her church, and her community. She and Tom raised their four children in Wareham and Braintree. A devout Catholic, Lorraine was very involved at St. Patricks Church, Wareham, St. Francis of Assisi, Braintree, and Archbishop Williams High School. Although she struggled with Alzheimers Disease for the last decade of her life, her brave and loving personality always shone through. The family is grateful for the devoted care she received at Grove Manor in Braintree. Lorraine leaves three sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Margaret McDermott of Middleborough, Vincent and Patrice McDermott of Braintree, and Matthew and Jessica McDermott of Plymouth and her daughter and son-in-law Camille and Leon Merian of Hingham. She leaves ten grandchildren: Andrew and Nathan McDermott, Sarah and Myles McDermott, Nicole, Gianna and Luke Merian, and Owen, Colin and Sean McDermott. She leaves her loving brother Vincent and sister-in-law Lorraine DiMauro of Holbrook. She also leaves her sisters-in-law Maryanne Broadwater and Kathleen DiAngelis and brother-in-law Arthur DiAngelis, all of Falmouth. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, December 5th and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral home of Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in Lorraine's memory:https://alz.org/.