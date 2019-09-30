Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Candace Means
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Candace R. Means

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Candace R. Means Obituary
Candace "Candy" Rose (Kane) Means, age 64, entered into eternal life on September 28, 2019. Born in Weymouth on February 24, 1955. Candy was a lifelong Weymouth resident. Mrs. Means was an assistant vice-president and accounting officer with the South Shore Bank in Weymouth. Candy loved being outdoors - taking walking with her granddaughter, planting flowers and doing yard work, decorating the house for holidays, and being out on the boat with her closest friends and loved ones. She loved to travel, most especially vacation with "the boat friends" and weekend adventures out on the water where many fond memories were formed. Above all, she cherished her family and spending time with her granddaughter. She was the daughter of the late John and Monica Kane. Beloved wife of James E. Means. Devoted mother of Christopher and his wife Ashley of Natick. Loving grammie of Hadleigh. Beloved sister of Maureen Minihan and her husband Jack of Wolfboro, N.H., Monica Duffy and her husband Ray of Denmark Maine, and the late John H. Kane. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Thursday, October 3, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 until 9 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Candace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now