Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:00 AM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Abington, MA
Carey Allan Obituary
Carey Barrett Allan passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Kenneth "Kenny" Allan; and her three children, Jennifer Marie, her husband Matthew Orlando, James Justin, his wife Jordan Boucher and Kenneth, his wife Andrea Allan. Carey is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Leo and Mary Costello, her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Ruth Barrett; and too many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews to mention. Predeceased by her parents, Emily and Francis M. Barrett, her brother, Richard C. Barrett, and her nephew, Christian Barrett. Carey was an active business owner of Barrett Restaurant Group and active member of the community, where she meaningfully impacted the community through her philanthropic work. Her family and friends will miss her unconditional love and support. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Monday, January 20, at 8 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Francis M. Barrett Memorial Foundation. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 16, 2020
