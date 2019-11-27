|
Carl A. Carlson passed away on November 24, 2019. Born November 13, 1931, in Boston, he was the son of Flora Taylor and A. Ivar Carlson, who moved to Duxbury in 1936. He graduated from Duxbury High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Korea. He married Anne L, Hardy, the love of his life for 56 years. He worked for 35+ years in the communications industry. He is survived by children, Nancy Love of Buzzards Bay, Carl II of Barnstable and Sally Pyle of Hanover; along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by wife, Anne, and his beloved daughter, Vickie Puffer of Plymouth. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Sunday, December 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. A private service will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 27, 2019