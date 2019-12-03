|
|
Carl A. Hoff, 89, of Brockton, passed away Nov. 30, 2019. Native of East Boston, he graduated from East Boston High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After over a decade in Chelsea, he and his wife and family lived in Brockton for more than 50 years. Carl was the owner of Rockland Travel Center and was active in Rockland town affairs, being a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, and Rotary there, having earned the Paul Harris award for community service. He was a life member and past commander of V.F.W. Post 1046 in Brockton and enjoyed hockey, photography, travel, bowling, golfing and fishing. A dedicated family man, Carl was the beloved husband of Lillian (Ford) Hoff for 67 years; loving father of Lillian Pilalas (and John) of Middleboro, Stephen Hoff (and Beth) of Plymouth, Denise Bosworth (and the late Kevin) of Bridgewater, Carl Hoff (and Jodi RyanHoff) of Brockton, and Kathryn Ewell (and Peter) of Rockland; brother of Robert Hoff (and Rita) of Magnolia; and a dear grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 11. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, Dec. 5, 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Cemetery at the Green in Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019