Carl G. Schleiff, Jr., age 78, of Scituate, Massachusetts, formerly of East Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 1, 2019. Son of the late Martha (Stanlake) Schleiff and Carl Schleiff. Loving husband of over 56 years to Susan (Marcel) Schleiff. Beloved father of Mary Ellen Higgins and husband Thomas of Scituate, Suzanne Cataldo and husband Gary of Hanover, Annette O'Donoghue and husband Stephen of Scituate. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Drew and Liam Higgins; Charlie and Ben Cataldo; and Rachel and Jake O'Donoghue. He will be remembered by his siblings Marie Rudd of Middletown, Rhode Island, William Schleiff of Hull, Robert Schleiff of South Weymouth and Martha Schleiff of East Weymouth. He will be missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Carl's greatest joy was spending time with his family, including cheering his seven grandchildren on at sporting events and other ceremonies celebrating their many accomplishments, enjoying a glass of red wine and debating politics and news of the day at Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings, having breakfast with his brothers at their favorite local restaurants, and visiting favorite spots, such as Siesta Key Beach, with the love of his life, while they stayed in Venice, Florida for many happy winters. Carl was a hard worker his entire life, passionate about his original vocation as a welder, a trade he honed at the Quincy Shipyard in his 20s, and an industry he built his successful career in sales on until he retired at age 68. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf with buddies at Widows Walk and elsewhere, meeting close friends for dinner, reading books about history and politics, and pursuing lawn perfection. A visitation will take place on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road in Scituate. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street in Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NVNA Visiting Nurses of Norwell. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
