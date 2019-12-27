|
|
Carl Angus McRae, passed away at his long-time residence of in Hingham, MA on December 25, 2019 at the age 77. He was pre-deceased by his parents Marion and William McRae. Born June 15, 1942 in Toronto, Canada. He grew up in New Jersey, where he attended Moorestown Friends School. He continued his education at Lehigh University, graduating in 1963 with a business degree. He also received an Art History degree from Bridgewater State University. He was a friend of Bill W.s, as well as a member of the Weymouth Elks Club. He served as a radar man in the Navy during the Vietnam War for four years. He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Nancy (Chipman) McRae. They were married for 56 loving,colorful, and never boring years. He is survived by his son Ian of Gulfport Mississippi, his wife Julieanne, and grandchildren Marcus and Morgana. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 85 Main Street in Hingham on Saturday December 28 at 1:00 PM. Burial will be private. For additional information and online guest book please go to wwwdowningchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019