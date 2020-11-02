Carleen (Kelley) Joyce, 62 of Whitman was a caring and devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend, who died from complications of her brave battle with lung cancer on October 27, 2020. She passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family and friends. Carleen is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jim Joyce of Whitman; her daughter, Jen Kallinicos and her husband Rob and children James, Norah, and Keira of Fayetteville, NY; her daughter Katie Joyce and her partner Dennis Renzi and children Logan and Lukas of Pawtucket, RI; her sister Annmarie (Brett) Chapman of Missoula, MT, brothers David (Sandy) Kelley of South Weymouth, Michael (Terry) Kelley of Halifax, and Billy (Trish) Kelley of Marshfield; nieces and nephews; and many cherished and beloved long-time friends. Family and friends invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all other services will be private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
.