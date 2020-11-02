1/1
Carleen Joyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carleen (Kelley) Joyce, 62 of Whitman was a caring and devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend, who died from complications of her brave battle with lung cancer on October 27, 2020. She passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family and friends. Carleen is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jim Joyce of Whitman; her daughter, Jen Kallinicos and her husband Rob and children James, Norah, and Keira of Fayetteville, NY; her daughter Katie Joyce and her partner Dennis Renzi and children Logan and Lukas of Pawtucket, RI; her sister Annmarie (Brett) Chapman of Missoula, MT, brothers David (Sandy) Kelley of South Weymouth, Michael (Terry) Kelley of Halifax, and Billy (Trish) Kelley of Marshfield; nieces and nephews; and many cherished and beloved long-time friends. Family and friends invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all other services will be private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit ww.blanchardfc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved