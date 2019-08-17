Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Fay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Fay


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlene Fay Obituary
Carlene Fay, age 51, of Weymouth, formerly Braintree, passed away peacefully on morning of August 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carlene was born and raised in Braintree and attended Archbishop Williams High School (Class of 1985) and went on to St. Thomas Aquinas Jr. College. She was a longtime employee in the area of finance and retail. She enjoyed live concerts, shopping, all types of music, meeting new people and traveling the U.S. and Caribbean with her dearest of friends. She was the beloved daughter of Joseph E. Fay Sr. of Braintree and the late Victoria A. (Galluzzo) Fay; loving sister of Joseph E. Fay Jr. and his wife Bronagh of Braintree; and loving aunt of her niece, Rua, and nephew, Cillian. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Please, instead of flowers, make donations to Marisa's Mission, PO Box 850061, Braintree, MA 02185, www.marisas-mission.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peck Funeral Homes
Download Now