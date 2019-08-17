|
|
Carlene Fay, age 51, of Weymouth, formerly Braintree, passed away peacefully on morning of August 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carlene was born and raised in Braintree and attended Archbishop Williams High School (Class of 1985) and went on to St. Thomas Aquinas Jr. College. She was a longtime employee in the area of finance and retail. She enjoyed live concerts, shopping, all types of music, meeting new people and traveling the U.S. and Caribbean with her dearest of friends. She was the beloved daughter of Joseph E. Fay Sr. of Braintree and the late Victoria A. (Galluzzo) Fay; loving sister of Joseph E. Fay Jr. and his wife Bronagh of Braintree; and loving aunt of her niece, Rua, and nephew, Cillian. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Please, instead of flowers, make donations to Marisa's Mission, PO Box 850061, Braintree, MA 02185, www.marisas-mission.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 17, 2019