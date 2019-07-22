|
Carmela E. (Lisano) Cheverie, 94, of Abington passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of 57 years to the late Paul Cheverie Sr. Carmela was the devoted mother of Paul Cheverie Jr. of Weisbaden, Germany, Marcia Cheverie of North Attleboro and Mary Kaleta and her husband Edward of Bellingham and was predeceased by her son Thomas Cheverie. She was the adoring Nanny of Tyler Kaleta of Alston and Melanie Kaleta of Salem. She was the sister of Francis Woolf of Braintree and the late Rita DeCoste and Natalie Lisano. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral, 116 Adams Street, Abington, Thursday, July 25, at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington, 9 a.m. Visitation Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For directions and online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 22, 2019