Carmella M. Bugden
Carmella M. "Camille" (DeFeo) Bugden, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 24, 2020, at the age of 92. Born and raised in Boston, Carmella graduated from East Boston High School. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Carmella will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Carmella was the wife of the late Gerald Bugden and George B. Keefe. Loving mother of Dr. Janice Keefe of Braintree, Lawrence Keefe and his wife Linda of Braintree, Thomas P. Keefe and his wife Diana of Quincy, George Keefe and his wife Tammy of Bangor, ME and the late Camille Keefe and Joanne Lucas. Devoted sister of Theresa Lobier of W. Roxbury, Tony DeFeo of Chelsea, Pasquale DeFeo of Revere and the late John DeFeo, James DeFeo and Peter DeFeo. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2020.
