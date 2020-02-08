|
Carmen R. (Petrucci) Cerce of Weymouth, died February 5, 2020, at the age of 104. Carmen lived by the model "I must, I will, I can". She was a strong willed, generous, independent woman who lived life to the fullest. Carmen devoted her life to caring for her family and cherished her time spent with those she loved. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late William E. Cerce, she was the loving mother of Paul Cerce and his wife Phyllis of Port Charlotte, Florida; cherished Grama of 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; caring sister of the late Louise Perrone and Anita Pilaggi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carmen may be made to the Salvation Army at www.give.salvationaryusa.org. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020