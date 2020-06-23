Carol A. (Bluette) A'Hearn, of Dorchester passed away on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James W. A'Hearn. Loving mother of Karen A'Hearn of Quincy, Brian T. A'Hearn and his partner Julie Conrad of Dorchester, Steven J. A'Hearn and his wife Jennifer of Woodstock, NY, and the late James M. A'Hearn. Adoring grandmother of Christopher J. A'Hearn and Jazmyn Conrad. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) Dorchester, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Due to the ongoing health situation, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass will remain private. If you wish to sign the guest book, please bring your own pen. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 23, 2020.