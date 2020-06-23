Carol A. A'Hearn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. (Bluette) A'Hearn, of Dorchester passed away on June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James W. A'Hearn. Loving mother of Karen A'Hearn of Quincy, Brian T. A'Hearn and his partner Julie Conrad of Dorchester, Steven J. A'Hearn and his wife Jennifer of Woodstock, NY, and the late James M. A'Hearn. Adoring grandmother of Christopher J. A'Hearn and Jazmyn Conrad. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) Dorchester, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Due to the ongoing health situation, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Funeral Mass will remain private. If you wish to sign the guest book, please bring your own pen. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved