|
|
Carol A. Blanchard, a lifelong resident of Scituate, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was the loving wife of Paul Blanchard. Carol stayed home and raised four boys and then went to work at the South Shore Collaborative helping teenage mothers continue their high school education. She learned to golf later in life and quickly developed a passion for it. She was a member of Scituate Country club for years, was a part of the 9 holers group, and acted as chairwoman of the invitational tournaments. Carol loved to travel, and she and Paul went to Europe on many occasions, but her favorite place to go was Bermuda. She and Paul vacationed in Bermuda more than 15 times. Her favorite activity during the last 20 years was spending time with, and talking about, her 12 grandchildren. She was the "Original Soccer Mom" and helped found the Scituate Soccer Club in 1970 with her husband Paul. She had a true connection with the water and loved to look at the ocean every day. Carol touched many people in and around Scituate and will be missed by all. She was the devoted mother of Paul F. of Dover, Andrew J. and his wife Heidi, Matthew S. and his wife Colleen, all of Scituate, and Peter E. and his wife Elizabeth of New Bedford; loving sister to George Story of Pembroke. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Sunday, April 7, from 2-6 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Scituate. Words of comfort can be made at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019