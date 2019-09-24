|
Carol A. Kelly Nelson of Quincy, died unexpectedly on September 21, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Teresa Kelly, she was the former wife of the late Charles "Donnie" Nelson; loving mother of Beth Nelson-Cunniff of Quincy and Michael Kelly of Weymouth; devoted Grammy of Hannah, Shane and Grace Cunniff; sister of Ellen Kelly of Sagamore Beach, Teresa Kelly of Newburyport, Brendan Kelly of N.H., and the late Thomas and Robert Kelly; along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend and favorite co-pilot, Rita McKenna. Carol was born in South Boston and moved to Quincy as a young child, where she spent the rest of her life raising her children. She was the former owner of the Children's Orchard, a well known children's clothing store in Quincy, for 15 years. In her prior years, she was a technical trainer for many years at Wang Laboratories. More recently, Carol was a tax preparer for H & R Block, which she enjoyed very much as being able to help others was a passion for her. Once retired and living at the Moorings in Quincy, she volunteered her time preparing taxes for the other residents to keep herself busy. Aside from volunteering, Carol went on many day trips to local spots with her best friend, Rita. She enjoyed Irish music, crocheting, cribbage, the Red Sox and all things Newfoundland. Her dry sense of humor and sharp wit were ever present, no matter the occasion. She was a wonderful cook and her famous Irish bread and figgy duff will be greatly missed. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, a cherished grammy and a faithful friend. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 24, 2019