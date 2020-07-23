Carol Ann (Ritchie) MacPherson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home at Willow Crossing in Mansfield. She was the daughter of the late William and Helga (Sutherland) Ritchie and was the wife of the late Kenneth MacPherson. Carol was born August 12, 1937, in Boston. She enjoyed traveling to China, Scotland, Italy, Ireland and all over the United States. She enjoyed the companionship of her friends at the Garden Club in Abington. Carol most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Loving mother of Lori and her husband David Fagone of Simsbury, CT, Keith MacPherson and his wife Marsha of Mansfield, and Gary MacPherson and his wife Kristen of Abington. Devoted grandmother of David, Jack, Christa, Paige and Jordan. Sister of Donald Ritchie of Braintree and the late William Ritchie Jr., and June Roberts, both of Tulsa OK. Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxborough. To send an on line condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carols memory may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238.