Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol McGovern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. McGovern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. McGovern Obituary
Carol Ann McGovern, of Quincy, formerly of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain, passed away January 4, 2020, at the age 56. She was the wife of the late Joseph David Dostie; longtime loving companion of Robert "Bobby" Fernandes of Quincy; loving mother of Ray McGovern and his wife Meghan of Franklin and Kimberly McGovern and her husband Malcolm MacCoy Sr. of Marshfield; daughter of the late Leo J. McGovern Sr. and his wife Viola "Tootsie" Camillo; devoted sister of Anna Watson and her husband Carl of Quincy, Joseph Pennellatore and his wife Julie of Randolph and Leo McGovern Jr. and his wife Krista of Avon; dear grandmother of Malcolm MacCoy Jr., Charlotte, Claire and Connor McGovern. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org. To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -