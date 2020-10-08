Carol A. (Tarzia) Muldoon, left her loved ones on October 2, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of 50 years to Edward T. Muldoon, Esq. Mother of Thomas E. Esq. and his wife Christine of Ridgefield, CT, Michael J. Muldoon and his wife Amy of Braintree, and Amy A. Muldoon-Metcalfe and her husband Christopher of Hingham. Grandmother of Madelyn, Zachary, Braelyn, Ryan, Patrick, and Molly. Daughter of the late Frank Tarzia, Sr. and Carmelina (Galluzzo) Tarzia. Sister of Donald Tarzia of Hingham. Going before her were her sisters Antoinette Netta Cirone, Nancy Mazzulli and brother Frank Tarzia, Jr. Carol is also survived by nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins. Family was what she cherished more than anything. A lifelong Hingham resident, she was among the first class to graduate all eight grades of St. Paul School and still loved to get together with several of those classmates. She was a longtime member of and volunteer at St. Paul Church and school. She cooked and delivered countless dinners for Meals on Wheels. She loved to entertain and all who knew her would attest, cooking was her great joy and passion. If you entered her Italian kitchen, you were not leaving hungry. Carol graduated in the Class of 1964 from Archbishop Williams High School. She remained close with her classmates and loved their alumni reunions. She was also a longtime supporter of AWHS, and member of their Parents' Club. A graduate of Aquinas College, she worked locally as a legal secretary for over 30 years. Carol exited this life in the manner in which she lived it - with courage, gratitude, dignity, and above all, her faith in God. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, October 9 from 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne-Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald Street, Hingham. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, at St Paul Church. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Hingham at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to the cemetery. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol's memory to St. Paul Parish, 147 North St., Hingham, MA 02043. Although we all may not be able to gather together with Carol's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.