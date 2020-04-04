|
Carol Ann "Cotter" Parker Sullivan, age 82, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, surrounded by her adoring family. Beloved wife of the late Robert Parker and the late Joseph J. Sullivan. Loving mother to Mary Rappold and her husband Robert, Patricia Fitzgerald, Peggy McInnis and her husband Glenn, Janet McHugh and her husband Tom, and Robert Parker and his wife Jayme. Cherished grandmother of Michael Infusino, Nick Infusino and his wife Maggie, Barret Rappold and his fiancee Ashley Kosterman, Krista Sommers and her husband Tim, Andrew Fitzgerald, Keri Barry and her husband Joseph, Hannah McInnis, Ali McInnis, Thomas McHugh, Sally McHugh, Madi Parker, and Jackson Parker, and great-grandmother to Owen and Kate Sommers, James Rappold, and Adeline Infusino. She was the loving sister of Mary Lou McCall and the late James Cotter. She was born on Mission Hill to James and Ethel Cotter and graduated from Mission High in 1955 with the honor of "Miss Mission", which was her claim to fame. She worked for Boston Edison Company before marrying her love, Bob Parker, and moving their young family to Scituate - a place she was forever grateful for. Joined by their large extended families, they shared in so much joy together before Bobs sudden passing in 1971. It was during this time that Carol's Catholic faith became a tremendous source of strength for her, which she would call on throughout her life. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate and a longtime volunteer at Pine Street Inn in Boston. She somehow found a way to make her 5 childrens lives full of vacations on Nantucket and large ski trips with family friends. Graciously, Joe Sullivan came into her life and they married in 1978. He showed her the world and generously showered her children with his goodness. She began her lifelong friendship with Bill W. in 1987 which was her salvation. This relationship spawned many of her most beautiful friendships, as well as decades of service which she gave so freely. Above all else, it was her family that was her joy. Her 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren will reverently remember her as a selfless, strong, and lively "Grammy" who gave them her love unconditionally. She walked through life with her sweet sister, Marylou. They spoke often and loved sharing memories, with these conversations always ending in song. Carol's unrelenting sense of humor and her sharp wit, along with her perfect color coordination and her mighty collection of sneakers will always make us smile. In the end, she did as she always told her family to do - "Let go and let God". In light of the current world events, her family will be sharing in a private service. They will plan to celebrate her life all together at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you please make donations in her memory to Pine Street Inn (pinestreetinn.org), at 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118; or The Family Restored (thefamilyrestored.org), at 17 Bishop St, Suite 202, Portland, ME 04103. To view a slideshow of Carol's life or to leave words of comfort for the family, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020