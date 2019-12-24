|
Carol A. (Collins) Yeo, of Weymouth, died December 22, 2019. Carol always enjoyed being around her grandchildren and family, "Nana Dolittle" loved animals and was always so kind and compassionate to others. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of the late Thomas V. "Grumps" Yeo. Loving mother of Timothy F. Yeo and his companion, Tammy Fillmore of Weymouth, James R. Yeo and his companion, Sherry Daugherty of Weymouth, Julianne M. Olsson and her companion, Leo Godwin, of Weymouth, and the late Thomas E.Yeo. Former mother-inlaw of Terri Yeo and Glenn Olsson both of Hingham. Sister of the late William, Robert, Paul and Frank Collins, Dorothy O'Brien, Janet Cochrane, and Florence Emery. Grandmother of Jennifer, Tom, Steven, Derek, Adam, Christopher, Brittni, Isabelle, Jaimerae, Courtney, Kerri, and Jason, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and her cat Snuggles. Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, Ma 02043 or to Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 24, 2019