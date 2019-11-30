|
Carol Basler, 90, of Venice, Fla., passed away after a brief illness, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of James Basler for 67 years. Carol was born in Braintree, and was a graduate of Thayer Academy and Mt. Ida Jr. College. She was an avid athlete throughout her life, excelling on the Tennis court, where she won many tournaments in both singles and doubles, achieving a top ranking in the New England Lawn Tennis Association. While raising 4 children, Carol was also very involved in volunteer work, devoting her time to many charitable organizations and was President of the Hingham Mothers Club. Known for her love of singing and dancing, she and her husband James were founding members of the Hingham Cabaret. In her retirement, Carol was known for her "Excellent Putting" on the golf course and loved performing with the Missionaries Chorus of Mission Valley Country Club. Right up to within weeks of her passing, Carol and Jim spent many happy hours ballroom dancing at the Senior Friendship Center of Venice, Fla. Carol is survived by her husband James; children, Jim Basler, Valerie Jameson, Robert Basler and wife Beth Basler; grandchildren, John, Liza Ann, and Nathaniel Basler; great-grandson, Devon Basler. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Basler. All are cordially invited to a visitation period for Carol on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 2 pm at Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 93 Bedford St.,Bridgewater. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Please note, there will also be a memorial "Celebration of Life" service on December 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at Unity Church, 125 North Jackson Road, Venice, Fla. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in Carols name be made to Senior Friendship Centers, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice, FL 34293 or TidewellHospice, 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, Attn: Philanthropy. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019