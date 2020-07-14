Carol Caldeira, loving wife, mother, nana and great-nana, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 80 years old. Carol was born on August 16th, 1939, at Boston City Hospital to Robert and Gertrude Whipple. She attended Braintree High School and during her time there met her husband of 62 years, Neil Frank Calderia. They married on September 7th, 1957 and raised four children together. Carol worked at BPM/Shaws Supermarkets, Hallamore, National Fire Protection and Boston Edison/Nstar. She was a den mother for her sons cub scouts troop and an enthusiastic attendee at all of her childrens hockey games, football games and dance recitals. A lifelong Boston sports fan, Carol held season tickets for the New England Patriots and for over a decade could be found at every home game with one of her children or grandchildren in tow. She cheered the Patriots on at five Super Bowls. In her 80 years she surrounded herself with cherished family and friends who stood with her during the big moments in her life and brought joy to the everyday moments that made her eight decades on this earth so sweet. Carol is survived by her beloved husband Neil Caldeira Sr. of Rockland, her loving children Neil Caldeira Jr. and his wife Maryann of Florida, Deborah Valcourt and her husband David of Tynsboro, Donna Houlihan and her husband Paul of Norton, and Robert W. Caldeira and his significant other Sue of Rockland. Carol is also survived by her grandchildren Brad, Brian, Sara, Amanda, and Lindsay, and her great-grandchildren Reagan and Mia. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Carol on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. Due to the current viral crisis, the Celebration of Life service and the burial in Blue Hill Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the COPD Foundation at www.COPDfoundation.org
