Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1015 Sea St.
Quincy, MA
Carol E. Kimball


1940 - 2019
Carol E. Kimball Obituary
Carol E. (Eustis) Kimball of Quincy passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at age 79. Raised and educated in Chester, N.H., she lived in Quincy since 1958. A graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H., and Quincy School of Nursing, Carol worked as a registered nurse at Quincy Hospital for many years before retiring. The daughter of the late James and Gertrude Eustis, she was the beloved wife of Harold D. Kimball; loving stepmother of Harold David Kimball of Albuquerque, N.M., and Suzanne Perry and her husband Thomas of Londonderry, N.H., and their daughter Sydney; beloved sister of Sarah E. Pierce and her husband Ronald of Bridgewater, Va.; sister-in-law of Helen Minor of Quincy; aunt of Valerie Pierce and her husband Michael Stortz of San Francisco, Vickie St. Hilaire and her husband Mark of Chester, N.H., Jacqueline Minor and Helen Minor; great-aunt of Tyler St. Hilaire and Toni Elizabeth Minor. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, July 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019
