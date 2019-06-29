|
|
Carol E. (Eustis) Kimball of Quincy passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at age 79. Raised and educated in Chester, N.H., she lived in Quincy since 1958. A graduate of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H., and Quincy School of Nursing, Carol worked as a registered nurse at Quincy Hospital for many years before retiring. The daughter of the late James and Gertrude Eustis, she was the beloved wife of Harold D. Kimball; loving stepmother of Harold David Kimball of Albuquerque, N.M., and Suzanne Perry and her husband Thomas of Londonderry, N.H., and their daughter Sydney; beloved sister of Sarah E. Pierce and her husband Ronald of Bridgewater, Va.; sister-in-law of Helen Minor of Quincy; aunt of Valerie Pierce and her husband Michael Stortz of San Francisco, Vickie St. Hilaire and her husband Mark of Chester, N.H., Jacqueline Minor and Helen Minor; great-aunt of Tyler St. Hilaire and Toni Elizabeth Minor. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, July 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019