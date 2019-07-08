Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at her new apartment in Canton
Canton, MA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
at her new apartment in Canton
Canton, MA
View Map
Shiva
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her new apartment in Canton
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Goldstein Mason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Goldstein Mason Obituary
Carol Goldstein Mason, of Canton, formerly of Randolph, entered into rest on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard M. Mason and the late David M. Goldstein. Devoted mother of Steven Goldstein, Joyce Goldstein, Lisa Goldstein and stepmother of Ann Colby and the late Miriam Mason and David Mason. Loving sister of Judy Workman and the late Myrna Fox. Cherished grandmother of seven. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, Mass. on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. A reception immediately following burial will be held at Temple Beth David of the South Shore, 1060 Randolph Street, Canton, MA. Shiva will be observed at her new apartment in Canton on Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. with Minyan at 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 - 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Temple Beth David of the South Shore at templebethdavid.com or The Perkins School for the Blind at www.perkins.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now