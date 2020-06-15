Carol I. Confer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol I. (Anderson) Confer of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury, passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family at her side on June 11, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Jerry Confer and loving mother of Brian S. Confer and his wife Brianne of Plymouth, Kelly L. Confer and her husband Donald Roberts of Pittsfield, Christopher T. Confer and his significant other Kindra Martin of Plymouth and Timothy D. Confer of Plymouth. Sister of Walter Loftus of New Jersey, Glenn Anderson of New Jersey, Kathy Olivetti of Pa., Bonnie Anderson of New Jersey and Laura Petersen of New Jersey. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Roberts, Brodie Roberts, Logan Confer and Stella Confer. Carol was born in Irvington, New Jersey, on April 8, 1952, daughter of the late Alistair and Catherine Anderson. She was educated in Edison, New Jersey and later met her future husband; Together, they raised their family in Duxbury, Massachusetts. A devout Christian woman, she was active with New Hope Chapel in Plymouth and was known throughout the country in many churches for her kindness, generosity and service to others. While in New Jersey, she sang in the choir which performed the Messiah at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City. She also traveled to Europe with the choir to sing throughout Europe. Her biggest joy of life was her family; she will be sorely missed. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. For anyone who would like to make a donation in Carol's name, please send it to New Hope Chapel, 89 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online donations, please visit https://www.atnewhope.com/give/. For online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved