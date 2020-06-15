Carol I. (Anderson) Confer of Plymouth, formerly of Duxbury, passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family at her side on June 11, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Jerry Confer and loving mother of Brian S. Confer and his wife Brianne of Plymouth, Kelly L. Confer and her husband Donald Roberts of Pittsfield, Christopher T. Confer and his significant other Kindra Martin of Plymouth and Timothy D. Confer of Plymouth. Sister of Walter Loftus of New Jersey, Glenn Anderson of New Jersey, Kathy Olivetti of Pa., Bonnie Anderson of New Jersey and Laura Petersen of New Jersey. Cherished grandmother of Kyle Roberts, Brodie Roberts, Logan Confer and Stella Confer. Carol was born in Irvington, New Jersey, on April 8, 1952, daughter of the late Alistair and Catherine Anderson. She was educated in Edison, New Jersey and later met her future husband; Together, they raised their family in Duxbury, Massachusetts. A devout Christian woman, she was active with New Hope Chapel in Plymouth and was known throughout the country in many churches for her kindness, generosity and service to others. While in New Jersey, she sang in the choir which performed the Messiah at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City. She also traveled to Europe with the choir to sing throughout Europe. Her biggest joy of life was her family; she will be sorely missed. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. For anyone who would like to make a donation in Carol's name, please send it to New Hope Chapel, 89 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online donations, please visit https://www.atnewhope.com/give/. For online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.