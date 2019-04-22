Home

Carol Irene (Wilcox) Ellis, 84, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Ellis. Loving mother of Hannah D. Ellis of Seattle, Wash.., Bradford E. Ellis and his wife Melissa of Dartmouth, Barry R. Ellis and his wife Maryanne of Weymouth, Brian A. and his wife Paula, Douglas E. Ellis of Middleboro and Robert E. Ellis and his wife Anne of Whitman. Sister of Roger Wilcox of Waterboro, Maine, and the late Charles William Wilcox. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. in East Congregational Church, 610 Adams Street, Milton, MA. Visiting hours in Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave. East Milton Square, Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery For information and online condolence www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 22, 2019
