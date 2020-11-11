Carol Jean (Mikolajczyk) Evans, 76, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She joins her husband of 51 years, David Abel Evans and her son Brian Evans in heaven. Carol was born in Gary, Ind., October 29, 1944. Carol graduated from Hobart High School, in Hobart, Ind., and went on to graduate from the International Business College in Fort Wayne, Ind. She retired from Centier Bank in Indiana, where she worked as a customer service representative. Carol loved spending time with her family and her friends. Her grandsons, John and Brett Evans were the light of her life. Carol is survived by her two cherished sons, Scot V. (Angela) Evans of Kingston and David A. Evans of New Hope, Minn.; daughter of the late Mary Jachimczak (Mikolajczyk) Anderson, and Stephen Mikolajczyk; sister to Mary Ann (Bruce) Swift of Fla., Verna (Gene) Mebert of Ind., and the late Steve (Maxine) Michaels of Ind.; and her brothers-in-law, Bruce Swift, Porter Evans and Jim Evans; sister-in-law to Dolores Evans of Ind., and Karen Evans of Ariz.; and aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews, Bruce (Lisa) Swift II of Ariz., Sheri (Dom) Swift Sarfati of Va., Stephen (Debbie) Michaels of Ind., Gene V. Mebert of Ind., and Michelle (Senthil) Rajakrishnan of N.C., Cheryl (Peter) Gojko of Ind., Jeff (Darlene) Evans of Ga., Todd Evans of N.Y. and Jill (Charles) Evans Taliaferro of Minn., and the late Amy Evans of Vt. Carol is also survived by her closest friends, Chris and Bob Crawford of Ind. Funeral services will be private. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
