|
|
Carol Jane (Clapp) Jackman, age 81, a longtime resident of Norwell, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E. Jackman, she was the loving mother of Peter E. Jackman and wife Barbara of Pembroke, Robert S. Jackman and wife Maria of Randolph, and the late Stephen A. Jackman and his surviving wife Leslie of Abington; loving grandma of Ariel, Nicholas, Christopher, Emma and Aaron; sister of Bert Brien, Lenny Brien, Dorothy Brien, Daniel Brien and the late Marcia Brien. Carol was a true family woman, devoted to her family and her home. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carol on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rte. 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center. Interment in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Carol may be made to the Norwell VNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 24, 2019