Carol J. Santacross, of Duxbury, passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 71. She was the beloved daughter of the late Gordon F. and Elizabeth A. (O'Donnell) Santacross, and sister of the late Elizabeth Corcoran, Frances Santa Croce and Gordon F. "Pat" Santacross Jr. Carol is survived by her dear cousin, Anne C. Crothers of Duxbury; and many other loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol was born and raised in Wollaston and lived the past 45 years in Duxbury. She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Kingston and graduated from North Quincy High School. She attended hair dressing school in Boston and worked as a hairdresser in Dorchester, Braintree and surrounding communities. Carol later changed her profession and attended barber school. She worked at Yankee Clipper in Pembroke for many years in a partnership and independently until her recent retirement and the sale of the business. She loved her profession and many of her clients became close personal friends. Carol was an avid traveler, an entrepreneur, enjoyed time spent at her summer home in Lakeville with many of her friends. Mostly, Carol was a Corvette enthusiast and held many officer positions including President of South Shore Corvette Club where she was a member for many years. Carol enjoyed many other hobbies especially basket weaving. Visiting hours on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. will conclude with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the South Shore VNA, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 22, 2019