Carol K. Saccone
Carol K. Saccone, 84, a lifelong resident of Whitman, and beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Saccone, died on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a long illness. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Carol is survived by her loving children, Joseph J. and his wife Della, Carl and his wife Doreen, Sandra, and Michael and his wife Donna all from Whitman. She also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Doris and Jacquelyn. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, October 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. All other services are private. Donations in her name may be made to Old Colony Hospice Palliative Care, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or www.OldColonyHospice.org. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
