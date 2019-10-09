|
Carol N. Mersereau, of Marshfield, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in New York City to Dr. John Taylor and his wife Eve who predeceased her. Dr. Taylor's second wife Phyllis resides in Florida She is survived by her husband Duane, sons Jeremy and his wife Devika, Evan Steiner, sister-in-law Bobbi Mersereau and her husband Kevin McDonald, grandchildren Lilly and Trevor Steiner, and her brother John Taylor and sister Sue of Falmouth. She was the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Felddegen of Falmouth. Additionally, she is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She sadly leaves behind her beloved dog and companion, OBE. Carol was a registered nurse and after retiring she devoted much of her time to local community work and teaching. Her varied interests included an immense love of animals, sailing, travel, and spending time with close friends. She taught Yoga, French and artisan greeting card making in both Marshfield and Duxbury for more than 40 years. As one of the early and proud co-founders of the Marshfield food co-op she always found ways to help others. She was a longtime and active volunteer with the Marshfield Senior Center and the Clift Rogers library thrift shop in Marshfield Hills. An avid traveler, she loved going to Europe and most of all visiting friends and family in France. Her most recent trip to the South of France was undoubtedly the most enjoyable as she visited places with deep family meaning and history. This included locations related to the efforts of her beloved grandmother Lilly Felddegen (1896 - 1996) to help secure visas to bring some six hundred Jewish refugee children from Belgium via France to the United States during the World War II. An interment service will be held at Otis National Cemetery in Bourne on October 15, at 11:15 a.m. followed by a remembrance gathering for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Carol requested that donations be made to the . For online guest book and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019