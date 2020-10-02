1/1
Carol Swain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Swain of Harwich and Scituate, died peacefully at her home on Long Pond in Harwich, on September 25, 2020, at the age of 84. Raised in Attleboro by Fernand (Nuna) and Helen (Nichols) Schupbach, Carol was an A student at Attleboro High School where she participated in the Majorette program, and many clubs and social activities. She met her husband Larry Swain, while working as an Administrative Assistant in building 10 at MIT in Cambridge, where her associates were developing state-of- the-art computing systems revolutionary for the era. After leaving MIT and marrying Larry, they had 2 children and moved to Scituate, where she became a hard-working mother, enthusiastic gardener, and was active in the school system as a teachers aide. In the early 1980s Carol became a Real Estate Agent with Dwyer and Mullin in Cohasset, where she was the top-selling agent for much of her career. Throughout her life, she was an avid singer, a vocation that fit perfectly with Larrys piano playing, and would lead to many parties in the Scituate house, as well as on the Cape and at many friends homes. She retired in the late 1990s, and continued singing and gardening until her beloved Larry passed away in 2011. She eventually moved in with her son and daughter-in-laws family in Harwich and lived out her final years happily overlooking the lake where she had spent much of her life. Carol is survived by her children and their families: Janet and JP Joakim of Centerville; Steve and Sarah Swain of Harwich; their children Rachel and Marissa Joakim of NYC, Lucy, Jessie, and Stanley Swain of Harwich; a loving extended family; a long list of close friends; and many many plants, both in and outdoors. Services are private at the request of the family and arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions. In llieu of flowers, the family of Carol has said that she would ask all those she knew to please get out and vote.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved