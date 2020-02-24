|
Carol (Zella) Wood, of Braintree, died February 21, 2020. Over the years, while raising her family, Carol worked at Taryn's Bridal in Braintree, The Curtain Factory in Weymouth and Eric and Ralph's Restaurant in Braintree. She enjoyed going to the beach, playing cards with friends and following New England sport's teams. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of the late Matt Wood, Sr. Devoted mother of Matt Wood Jr. and his wife Lori of Hull, Michael Wood and his wife Judith of Weymouth, Mark Wood and his wife Yvette of Texas, Jeff Wood and his wife Renee of Plymouth and Troy Wood and his wife Caly of Abington. Loving sister of Alfred Zella of Hull, Doreen Eaton of Milton, Shirley Coughlin of Attleboro, John Zella of Kingston, Billy Zella of Hull and the late Barbara O'Brien. Cherished Nana of 18 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree at 12:30 p.m. Burial in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020