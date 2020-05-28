|
Carole A. (Koza) Burns of Holbrook, died May 26, 2020. Carole worked for many years for Sears Department Store as an office manager. In her spare time, she enjoyed to travel and was an avid reader. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of James A. Burns. Loving mother of Sharon O'Neill and her husband David of Holbrook, Debra Chiasson and her partner Russell Callahan of Holbrook, Janice Werra of Quincy, and James Burns of Holbrook. Sister of Mary Drown of Quincy, Robert Koza and his wife Sue of Florida, Dolly Mullowney and her husband Richard of New Hampshire, and the late John Koza. Sister-in-law of Karen Koza of Rhode Island. Cherished Mimi to Heidi, Erin, Ryan, Derek, Kelly, Tim, and Ricky. Great Mimi to Eric, Stephanie, Ali, Ashley, Michael, Sofie, Danielle, James, Joslyn, Cruz, and Layla. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA, 02452. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Carole's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2020