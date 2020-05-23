|
Carole Doherty of Hanover, formerly of Hanson, originally from Savin Hill, returned home on May 18th, 2020. Our tears were no match for the cheers in heaven. She had a limitless capacity to love paired with incredible strength. Her beautiful smile could light up a room and made you feel as though you were the most important person in that room. Carole was born on September 19, 1936 in Newfoundland, Canada to her loving parents Harold and Mary Wells. She had four sisters, her truest and dearest friends; Mary Jane McSweeney of Hyannis, Pamela Robertson of Taunton, the late Doris Curran and the late Phyllis Wells. She was a dear sister-in-law to John McSweeney of Hyannis, the late Daniel Curran and the late William Robertson. Carole was the loving mother of Edward Doherty and his wife Maria of Marshfield, Thomas Doherty and his wife Kathleen of Hopkinton, Lyn Clark and her husband Michael of Middleton, and the late Michael, John, and Joseph Doherty, and leaves a daughter in-law, Grace Doherty of Norwell. Cherished grandmother of Edward Palizzolo, Kelly Narbonne, Ryan Palizzolo, Caitlyn Macdonald, Meaghan Lenane, Jordan Doherty, Catherine Doherty, Justin Clark, Erin Doherty, Jake Doherty and Jack Doherty and great-grandchildren Gavin Palizzolo, Liam Palizzolo, Jack Ryan Palizzolo, Shane Narbonne and Violet Palizzolo. Carole also leaves many nieces and nephews. Carole wore many hats, but nothing could compare to the pride and joy she gave and received from being a mother and a grandmother. Home truly was her happy place. She was an incredible example of love, strength, and kindness. Each child was her favorite child and each grandchild was her favorite grandchild. Our prayer is that the abundance of beautiful memories will fill the gaping hole in our hearts. Carole was loved and respected as a nurse at the Little House Health Center in Dorchester, MA. It was her second home and second family. She developed many life-long friendships there and provided great care to young and old in that area. With a twinkle in those beautiful blue eyes, she would introduce herself as Carole Doherty, the Lovely Nurse. Carole was also certified as a Smoking Cessation Counselor. She helped countless people overcome their addiction to nicotine. Carole was beloved in her community. While raising six children, she always found time to volunteer. She was a swim instructor at Malibu Beach in Savin Hill, a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, Secretary for CYO and the Boston Neighborhood Hockey league, volunteer for Savin Hill Youth Baseball and chauffeur for various sporting events or beach outings. We have lost our best friend, confidant, mentor and Matriarch but for her, and because of her, we will remain Noni Strong. Forever in our Hearts with God speed to His and our Brothers awaiting arms. God Bless You and Keep You Safe, Mom/Noni. In loving memory, and in lieu of flowers, the family has established a scholarship fund at Laboure College where Carole was a 1984 graduate. The scholarship will be awarded annually to single mothers in the nursing program. Donations to the Carole A. Doherty, RN Memorial Fund can be made by mail to Laboure College, 303 Adams Street, Milton, MA 02186 or online at laboure.edu. Please indicate that the donation is for the scholarship fund. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020