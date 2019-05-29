|
Carole E. (Adams) Kent, 76, of Bridgewater, formerly of Kingston, Mass., passed away peacefully at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham after an illness. She was the beloved wife of nearly 30 years to Charles Kent. Born and raised in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Verna (Kehr) Adams. Carole was a dedicated wife and a caring mother who was immensely proud of her family. She preferred a quiet life but always provided support and a listening ear to her family and friends. She had a love for all animals especially her cats. She and her husband took great joy in giving a loving home to her pets and over the years always had an adopted cat in their family. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last couple of months at Brockton Hospital and The Pat Roche Hospice Home. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Gonyea and his wife Katie of Scituate, Gregory Gonyea and his wife Jennifer of Boston, Glenn Gonyea of Belmont and her late infant daughter Maryellen. Cherished grandmother of Luke, Logan, William and Ryder Gonyea. Sister of David Adams of Agawam. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Former wife of the late Joseph Gonyea. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, Ma. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019