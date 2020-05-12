|
|
Carolina Low (DiCicco), 96, formerly of Brockton and Braintree, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Tremont Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Wareham, MA. The daughter of the late Luciano and Letita DiCicco. She was the wife of the late Lawrence Low. Carolina is survived by her dear family and friends. She was a graduate of Brockton High School in 1943, she followed her passion and graduated from Brockton Beauty School to practice hair design. Throughout the years, Carolina enjoyed gardening, sewing and reading. Carolina was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all those who cared for her. Funeral services will be held at Peck Funeral Home in Braintree, MA on Tuesday, May 12, at 10:15 a.m. immediately followed by a graveside service at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Carolinas name to the COVID-19 relief fund. Due to the current health situation, all who wish to attend the services must wear a facial covering and must maintain social distancing guidelines.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020