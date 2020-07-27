1/
Carolyn B. Reardon
Carolyn B. Reardon, 81, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital on July 22, 2020. Daughter of the late William and Carolyn "Ada" Reardon of Quincy. Sister to Robert and Sharon Reardon of Ellenwood, GA, Elizabeth Kitson of Pembroke, and the late William C. Reardon of Scituate. She was dearly loved by her siblings, nieces and nephews, and close friends. Services will be private with a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Road, Rockland, MA 02370. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
