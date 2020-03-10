|
Carolyn Jean (Wilson) Lofgren Pritzker, 72, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Chelsea, she was a daughter of the late Amos Bendinelli and Dorothy (Hodgkins). Carolyn was raised in Quincy, and was a longtime resident of Hingham before moving to Stoughton several years ago. She enjoyed a long and wonderful career in childcare, through which she formed many lifelong friendships. Carolyn enjoyed traveling, knitting, and summers spent on the cape with her family and friends. Carolyn was the beloved wife of Roger Pritzker of Stoughton; and the devoted mother of Christopher Lofgren and his wife Jen, and Taylor Lofgren and his wife Emily all of Hull. She was the loving grandmother of Audrey, Faye, Gwen, and Max. Carolyn was the stepmother of Ben Pritzker, and Betsy Sanderson and her husband Steve; and step-grandmother of Keira. She was the sister of Pam Seffel of Oklahoma, Bruce Bendinelli of Oklahoma, the late Linda Burr of Massachusetts, and Leslie Farrell of New Hampshire; and is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Carolyn was the former wife of Bradley Lofgren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m. with a celebration of life service beginning at 3:30 in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carolyns memory to NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 10, 2020