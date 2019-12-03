|
Carolyn L. (Barrus) Christie, 72, of Rockland passed away on November 28, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Boston; residing on Beacon Hill before moving to Braintree in 1956. Carolyn was a kind and loving soul who cherished her family. Her hobby interests included horseback riding, shooting sports and motorcycles. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings and spending time with loved ones. Carolyn graduated from Braintree High School and later earned a medical administrative assistant degree, becoming the class valedictorian. She retired from UMass-Boston after working many years in the Chancellor's office as an administrator. She was mother to Lisa-Marie Christie; grandmother to Haylee, Hannah; and great-grandmother to her precious Layla. Carolyn was the daughter of Antoinette J. (DiPaola) and the late Lewis Franklin Barrus. Survivors include brothers, Bradley, Kenneth, Gary, Glenn and David Barrus; and loving sister, Joanne (Barrus) Herrick. Carolyn was sister to the late Julie Barrus-Baker and Robert Barrus. There will be a visitation hour on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service starting at 11 at the chapel at Peck Funeral Homes. Interment will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019