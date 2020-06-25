Catharine Mollica Smith Sachkar, of Abington, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, due to complications of Covid 19. She was in her 100th year, being born February 7, 1921 in St. Johnsbury, VT to Ralph and Catharine (Laffee) Mollica. Her father died when Cathy was only 11, as a result of being gassed in WWI. Eventually her mother moved her children to Newport, VT. As a young child she and her siblings were separated and she and one sister lived on a farm in Maple Corner, VT, for a couple of summers. Cathy and two of her sisters lived in a convent in Stanstead, Quebec for two years as well. Eventually the family was reunited and Cathy graduated from Newport High School in 1939. Soon after graduating she moved to the Boston area and lived there the rest of her life. Cathy lived in Abington for over 30 years until moving to Harbor House in Hingham due to the loss of her vision 3 years ago. As a young woman she worked as an executive secretary for an Admiral at the Abington Air Base. Her last employment was for Dyann Control as Director of HR for over 30 years. Cathy was well in February and celebrated her 99th birthday with family and friends, as well as shopping and going out to eat, her favorite things to do. Cathys family was the most important part of her life and she enjoyed and always looked forward to spending time with them. She was the mother to two sons, John Smith and James Smith. Sadly, both sons predeceased her. She is survived by her two grandsons, Michael Smith of Taunton and David Smith of Wyoming and granddaughter Cassandra Noddin of Taunton; her great-grandchildren, Alexis Smith, Michael Smith and Brooke Smith and Taylor Smith, Evan Smith and Parker Smith; and great-great grandsons Tatum and Tyler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Mary Lou Jacobs and Joan Mollica of VT. She also leaves close friends, Jodi, Marie, Linda, Gayle and Binna, Sharon and Joanne. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Susie Huckins and John Mollica of Vermont, Margaret Marshall of Delaware and Rose Marie Hildreth of Michigan. Cathy lived a long and interesting life, right to the end. There will be a celebration of Cathys life at a later date. Please sign online guestbook www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 25, 2020.